The US illegal occupational military base Al-Harir at Erbil airport, northern Iraq, was hit by the Iraqi Islamic Resistance today. OR The Iranian Shahed-101 drone hits an American base near Erbil (Iraqi Kurdistan).
Adding:
USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier will leave the Middle East in the coming days, with all the ships that were accompanying it.
U.S. officials to ABC News
