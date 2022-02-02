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Canada's Establishment is Rattled: Let's Fact Check Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Fidel Trudeau Jr.
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60 views • February 02, 2022
Over the weekend during the start of the Truckers For Freedom protest in Ottawa, we knew right away that Legacy Media was going to cover it in a very negative way and we were not wrong. There were five incidents that happened in Ottawa that the mainstream media beat to death and then these incidents were picked up by all the actors involved and fed by the media for the next three days. Today, was the only day that the media did not pound them to death. In this video, I want to debunk Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and Justin Trudeau as they used these incidents to tar and feather the truckers and related protesters. I want to use this video to debunk and fact-check these talking points that Trudeau and Watson have and are using to paint the protesters and truckers as Nazis and radical white extremists.
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Related videos:
Trucker Convoy Has Rattled The Establishment
Steve Bannon's War Room
https://rumble.com/vtsvbw-trucker-convoy-has-rattled-the-establishment.html
LIVE Ottawa - RAW Footage: Freedom Convoy 2022 - Parliament Hill - Tuesday Feb 1
Ottawalks YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNQ3DbrmOAw
DAILY | Trudeau tests positive for COVID, Freedom Convoy still parked in Ottawa
Rebel News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Xjrw3mEDNw
Triggered: Weekend protests were amazingly well-controlled but mainstream media weren’t.
Western Standard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPC4_z-8KIw&;t=2622s
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNddazXh81_HoErN4W3V6w
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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