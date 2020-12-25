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CHRISTOPHER JAMES A WARRIOR CALLS PUBLIC COURTS PART 2 & NORMAN TRAVERSY
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235 views • December 25, 2020
Part 2 of a series of interviews Amina Motala drills down further on the truth.
Please join us for a simple yet powerful conversation to a trespass and how it has impacted our public courthouses to access them correctly.
Currently in our world legal and lawful actions are now occurring as we all bring a bright light to the people to show them the way forward.
A Warrior Calls gives thanks to Amina who is also a warrior in her own right god bless you!
God Speed
Please subscribe to both A Warrior Calls and Earth United websites for crucial communications
www.awarriorcalls.com
www.earthunited.global
www.awarriorcbd.com [Hempworx products for solid health support]
https://awarriorcalls.com/donations/
AminaMotala.com
JusticeforCanada.ca
Amina Motala Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsykltJD6q628dIDqLqb2w/featured%20target=_blank
Please join us for a simple yet powerful conversation to a trespass and how it has impacted our public courthouses to access them correctly.
Currently in our world legal and lawful actions are now occurring as we all bring a bright light to the people to show them the way forward.
A Warrior Calls gives thanks to Amina who is also a warrior in her own right god bless you!
God Speed
Please subscribe to both A Warrior Calls and Earth United websites for crucial communications
www.awarriorcalls.com
www.earthunited.global
www.awarriorcbd.com [Hempworx products for solid health support]
https://awarriorcalls.com/donations/
AminaMotala.com
JusticeforCanada.ca
Amina Motala Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsykltJD6q628dIDqLqb2w/featured%20target=_blank
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