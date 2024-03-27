Create New Account
Lowkey EXPOSES Ben Shapiro as Israeli Military Asset After Daily Wire Cancels Candace Owens
Published 14 hours ago

While some have argued that Candace Owens left The Daily Wire, evidence suggests she was forced out by Ben Shapiro who operates as part of Israel's mammoth propaganda machine. Rapper and journalist Lowkey dissects the web of misinformation Israel promotes with the help of its backers in the U.S. and United Kingdon.

Mirrored - Danny Haiphomg

israelben shapirocandace owens

