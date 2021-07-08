JAB ME OR NOT - MASK ME OR NOT!? WTF

Australian very upset and several angered people. Kids in Israel jump for joy now that they don’t have to wear a mask any longer. First they tell you mask and now they tell us to take the JAB poison untested dangerous vaccines like guinea pigs. They make up statistic to draw you in. This is ‘CLASS A CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY’.

The Hague Tribunals will include so many more indeed folks. So many more…



GET THE JAB & YOU GET YOUR MUTATIONS!?

WHO KNOWS WHAT THEY WILL TURN YOU INTO? PERHAPS A BUTTERFLY!



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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