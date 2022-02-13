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Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green Evades Nurse's Questions At Campaign Headquarters
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20 views • February 13, 2022
On February 12, 2022, Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg and other concerned people of Hawaii tried to ask Hawaii lieutenant governor Josh Green some important questions, but Green ran away into a building, called the police and accused the people of trespassing at a place where he invited the public.
Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg
@KimberlyKopetseg
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg
@KimberlyKopetseg
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
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