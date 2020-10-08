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FULL SHOW: New York Times Calls For UN Invasion To Stop Trump
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21 views • October 08, 2020
An extended edition of the War Room is four hours today as part of the Infowars Money Bomb 40 hour special. Major breaking news is developing as the Russian Collusion Hoax and illegal spy campaign operated and orchestrated by Hillary Clinton and the Obama Administration is on full display and the President is calling for arrests. The individuals who appear to be part of the cover up are Gina Haspel and Chris Wray. Gavin McInnes joins to discuss the craziest of the left and how they've destroyed New York City. The President also says he wants troops home from Afghanistan by Christmas, we discuss this with Outlaw Morgan. DeAnna Lorraine in studio with pre-debate coverage between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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