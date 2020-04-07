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Nobody Claps For Boris Johnson
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101 views • April 07, 2020
British author Theodore Dalrymple says the country’s weekly activity of clapping in public for the NHS reminds him of how party members were forced to enthusiastically applaud Communist despots or face being labeled a dissident.
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