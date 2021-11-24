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What Good Does That Do Part1
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10 views • November 24, 2021
https://youtu.be/Q-QuiEYuPRI
We can really be pros when it comes to beating ourselves up, can't we? Does it do much good, though?
PASTOR APPRECIATION 👇🏼
https://vimeo.com/609952504
https://www.givesendgo.com/PSGAppreciationFund
Family Bible Fellowship Links👇🏽
https://linktr.ee/PastorStuart
https://t.me/PastorStuart
https://t.me/PastorStuartGuthrie
https://vimeo.com/stuartguthrie
https://www.facebook.com/FamilyBibleFellowshipRidgeville
https://twitter.com/pastorguthrie
https://www.instagram.com/stuartandjennifer.guthrie
http://www.familybiblefellowship.org
Patty Gable! 👇🏼
https://vimeo.com/pattygable
Something else to check out!👇🏽https://stopmediabiasnow.com/
We can really be pros when it comes to beating ourselves up, can't we? Does it do much good, though?
PASTOR APPRECIATION 👇🏼
https://vimeo.com/609952504
https://www.givesendgo.com/PSGAppreciationFund
Family Bible Fellowship Links👇🏽
https://linktr.ee/PastorStuart
https://t.me/PastorStuart
https://t.me/PastorStuartGuthrie
https://vimeo.com/stuartguthrie
https://www.facebook.com/FamilyBibleFellowshipRidgeville
https://twitter.com/pastorguthrie
https://www.instagram.com/stuartandjennifer.guthrie
http://www.familybiblefellowship.org
Patty Gable! 👇🏼
https://vimeo.com/pattygable
Something else to check out!👇🏽https://stopmediabiasnow.com/
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