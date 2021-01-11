(AUDIO FILE REMOVED BY FACEBOOK) COUP D'ETAT REVEALED: OBAMA UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR ELECTION FRAUD

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Backup Audio File for Maria Zack Interview - This keeps being deleted by media platforms
See article and additional links by investigative journalist Susan Bradford: https://sarahwestall.com/obama-facilitated-theft-of-election-via-rome-embassy-audio-evidence/
As evidence and information becomes available, the page above will be updated