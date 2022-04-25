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4-25-2022 Checkmates all over the place!
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51 views • April 25, 2022
Episode 49
This administration is all over the place. Their lies and corruption are all over the place. The economy is all over the place. Misinformation is all over the place. But it seems that there are also checkmates all over the place! Interesting things are playing out for those of us paying attention...Sometimes all you can do is laugh!
Watch Intellectual Froglegs "Shoulder to the Wheel' here:
https://rumble.com/v125hho-new-intellectual-froglegs-shoulder-to-the-wheel.html
Watch Devolution part 20 with Patrick Gunnels here:
https://rumble.com/v127ukp-patel-patriots-devolution-part-20-trump-justice.html
This administration is all over the place. Their lies and corruption are all over the place. The economy is all over the place. Misinformation is all over the place. But it seems that there are also checkmates all over the place! Interesting things are playing out for those of us paying attention...Sometimes all you can do is laugh!
Watch Intellectual Froglegs "Shoulder to the Wheel' here:
https://rumble.com/v125hho-new-intellectual-froglegs-shoulder-to-the-wheel.html
Watch Devolution part 20 with Patrick Gunnels here:
https://rumble.com/v127ukp-patel-patriots-devolution-part-20-trump-justice.html
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