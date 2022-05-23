PFIZER: VAX WAS PROTOTYPE FOR DOD, EXEMPTING THEM FROM FALSE CLAIMS ACT & WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT

glwwrm: They're lying. It says the suit must be dismissed because Pfizer had to meet only one stipulation. They're trying to say the FDA approval that was given in 12/2020 met the condition for OTA. But remember the bait & switch they did? The FDA gave its approval for Comirnaty, but that's not what was being injected at that time. US citizens couldn't even get the Comirnaty version of the jab because it wasn't available in the country yet - plus they were giving soldiers jabs from vials labeled "Comirnaty" but that's not what was actually in the vials. These people are such evil snakes that it's sickening.