Does The Book Of James Contradict The New Covenant Teaching In The Epistles Of The Apostle Paul?

This is Supplemental Prophecy Message Number Twelve.





This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, November 16, 2025, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.





Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx





Order the "God's Chosen People" DVD here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Gods-Chosen-People-DVD-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin-The-Third-Message-in-Dr-Baldwins-Prophecy-Series-HIS-THIRD-MOST-REQUESTED-AND-MOST-WATCHED-MESSAGE/p/435160304





Order the "God's Chosen People" PDF here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Gods-Chosen-People-PDF-TRANSCRIPT-ONLY-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin-The-Third-Message-in-Dr-Baldwins-Prophecy-Series/p/766079177





Order Prophecy Package - Set One here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-One-6-DVDs-Containing-The-First-6-Prophecy-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/463337290





Order "The Christian Resurrection Confirms And Completes The Present Heavenly Reign Of Christ" (Supplemental Prophecy Message Number Ten—Part Two) DVD here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Christian-Resurrection-Confirms-And-Completes-The-Present-Heavenly-Reign-Of-Christ-Supplemental-Prophecy-Message-Number-Ten-Part-Two-DVD-By-Chuck-Baldwin-NEW-PRODUCT/p/790087527





Order "The Essential Elements of Christ's New Covenant" DVD here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Essential-Elements-Of-Christs-New-Covenant-DVD-By-Pastor-Chuck-Baldwin-The-Sixteenth-Message-in-Dr-Baldwins-Prophecy-Series/p/566495106





Order Prophecy Package - Set Three here:

https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Three-5-DVDs-Containing-5-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/603919571