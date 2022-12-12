Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12/08/2022 Oshin Interviews a Japanese Who Participated in the Protest
4 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/582532

摘要：Fellow fighters from the New Federal State of China continue to protest in Tokyo, Japan. Oshin interviewed our Japanese fellow fighter. The Japanese fellow fighter said that the CCP’s funds bought Japanese enterprises and lands. That’s a huge risk for Japan. He came to join the protest to let more Japanese know about the infiltration of the Chinese Communist Party.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket