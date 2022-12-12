12/08/2022 Oshin Interviews a Japanese Who Participated in the Protest

https://gnews.org/articles/582532
摘要：Fellow fighters from the New Federal State of China continue to protest in Tokyo, Japan. Oshin interviewed our Japanese fellow fighter. The Japanese fellow fighter said that the CCP’s funds bought Japanese enterprises and lands. That’s a huge risk for Japan. He came to join the protest to let more Japanese know about the infiltration of the Chinese Communist Party.
