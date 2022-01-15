1992 BARCELONA OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY | (IT'S MYTHICAL..)

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From TruthVideos1984 - https://bitchute.com/channel/truthvideos1984/
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"let the games begin? " it's mythical, a battle for the mind through belief systems, carefully planted ideas. It's never been any different.
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LONDON 2012 OLYMPICS: PANDEMIC RITUAL, PROGRAMMING, TRIGGERS
https://bitchute.com/video/I1J0Z81sSXZg/
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Immanuel Project - O.R.I., No. 01: bioweapons - the myth of man-made pathogens
https://bitchute.com/video/gzsrsFp2qBZK/
Debunking Bossche and Bigtree (and the likes) | What Really Makes You Ill ? | David Parker |
https://bitchute.com/video/9jcPAl4Jz3se/
DR STEFAN LANKA'S LATEST CONTROL EXPERIMENTS ON THE CYTOPATHIC EFFECT REFUTE VIRUSES
https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/
Debunking virology with Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefano Scoglio
https://bitchute.com/video/OZbFLy14EtvP/
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The poison is in the vial.
Dr Andrew Moulden - What he told us before he was murdered
https://bitchute.com/video/5Ve8paMrDkSG/
REMEMBERING BRANDY VAUGHAN: LEARN THE RISK #VACCINE-AGENDA
https://bitchute.com/video/VOS4I9PudNlc/
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WHY BILL GATES SWITCHED FROM MICROSOFT TO VACCINES
https://bitchute.com/video/RJQU9uhSx7HC/
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