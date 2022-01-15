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1992 BARCELONA OLYMPICS OPENING CEREMONY | (IT'S MYTHICAL..)
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148 views • January 15, 2022
B - 2020 🍀

B


From TruthVideos1984 - https://bitchute.com/channel/truthvideos1984/

🍀🍀🍀

"let the games begin? " it's mythical, a battle for the mind through belief systems, carefully planted ideas. It's never been any different.

🍀🍀🍀

LONDON 2012 OLYMPICS: PANDEMIC RITUAL, PROGRAMMING, TRIGGERS
https://bitchute.com/video/I1J0Z81sSXZg/

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Immanuel Project - O.R.I., No. 01: bioweapons - the myth of man-made pathogens
https://bitchute.com/video/gzsrsFp2qBZK/

Debunking Bossche and Bigtree (and the likes) | What Really Makes You Ill ? | David Parker |
https://bitchute.com/video/9jcPAl4Jz3se/

DR STEFAN LANKA'S LATEST CONTROL EXPERIMENTS ON THE CYTOPATHIC EFFECT REFUTE VIRUSES
https://bitchute.com/video/cRT95DpkQece/

Debunking virology with Dr. Thomas Cowan, Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Stefano Scoglio
https://bitchute.com/video/OZbFLy14EtvP/

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The poison is in the vial.

Dr Andrew Moulden - What he told us before he was murdered
https://bitchute.com/video/5Ve8paMrDkSG/

REMEMBERING BRANDY VAUGHAN: LEARN THE RISK #VACCINE-AGENDA
https://bitchute.com/video/VOS4I9PudNlc/

🍀🍀🍀

WHY BILL GATES SWITCHED FROM MICROSOFT TO VACCINES
https://bitchute.com/video/RJQU9uhSx7HC/

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Keywords
deathvaccinepeoplecellsbarcelonacorona1992olympicscovid-19plandemicb - 2020barcelona olympic opening ceremony
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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