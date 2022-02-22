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Emergencies Act in Canada Continues & the American Convoy is ready to Begin!
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20 views • February 22, 2022
The great nation of Canada had a bad day as Justin Trudeau had his Emergencies Act extended. This is of course not good for the Canadian citizens but they are ready to do whatever it takes to get their freedom back. President Donald Trump gets a great surprise and The American trucker convoy is ready to start their long journey from California to the nation's capital in Washington D.C. We discuss these stories and more in this latest episode.
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NASCAR Reporter Gets Second Dose of "F*** Joe Biden" LIVE on Air
https://rumble.com/vvhl3w-nascar-reporter-gets-second-dose-of-f-joe-biden-live-on-air.html
Mr Producer Media
Crowd Surprises Trump On Presidents Day
https://rumble.com/vvi8bs-crowd-surprises-trump-on-presidents-day.html
Dustin Nemos
Canadian Speaker Silences Member’s Feed When He Asks Why Klaus Schwab
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