Joe Biden is the WEAKEST LEADER on the Global Stage

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"The world is at "a CRITICAL juncture" and joe biden is "the leader we DON'T need" right now!... america is "WEAK", it is 'DEEPLY compromised'."
Mirrored from sky news australia's YouTube channnel.
This video was included in Our April 20, 2022 Blog.
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