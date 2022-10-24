Create New Account
Joe Biden is the WEAKEST LEADER on the Global Stage
59 views
channel image
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Published a month ago |

"The world is at "a CRITICAL juncture" and joe biden is "the leader we DON'T need" right now!... america is "WEAK", it is 'DEEPLY compromised'."

Mirrored from sky news australia's YouTube channnel.

This video was included in Our April 20, 2022 Blog.

Our videos on Brighteon are NOT monetized. The advertizing banners at the bottom of Our videos are automatically put there by the Brighteon to support their free platform. See Our "ABOUT" page for more details.

Keywords
joe bidenowned by chinasenileunfit for officetestimonyofthetwowitnessesdeep state puppet

