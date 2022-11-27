Many Are Called Few Are Chosen. Are We Chosen?

What makes us chosen? Will we choose to suffer for faith in Jesus when everyone else going with the world? When you are chosen people tend not to want to know you because nobody wants to know anyone suffering because they are not following the crowd. Why do you think all the disciples fled at Jesus' persecution and Peter denied Christ. The devil knows what it takes to sift the faith of God's people and God also proves our faith; there is no escape, as our faith is how we overcome the devil in this world.



When God could not prove the children of Israel in the wilderness he allowed them all to wonder and die and not enter the promised land, except Joshua and Caleb and their children. They wanted to be back in Egypt in bondage and slavery where their food and water was sure. They murmured against God no matter the miracles God used Moses to do.



God destroyed many of his people for their stifnekdedness and rebellion. Those who do not come out of the world will partake in sin and receive of God's plagues. God is no respector of persons.



The devil has joined the church with his ministers of righteousness and as persecution and tribulation increases many will fall away and join the world to avoid choosing to suffer for Christ. You choose to suffer now or suffer in hell. There is no escape.



Philippians 1:29

King James Version

29 For unto you it is given in the behalf of Christ, not only to believe on him, but also to suffer for his sake;



Acts 14:22

King James Version

22 Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.



We think it is easy to be chosen.



Ezekiel 22:30

King James Version

30 And I sought for a man among them, that should make up the hedge, and stand in the gap before me for the land, that I should not destroy it: but I found none.

