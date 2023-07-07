The Truth About Mysticism

IT IS A GATEWAY TO MENTAL ILLNESS!

Listener objections:

I also think it's perfectly reasonable to not continue paying attention to Stef if this basic query is not responded to. I owe a donation when I'm back in work. But as far as following further I do not see the reason to respect someone that so fragrantly neglects a rational thought process.





I've always thought Stefs arguments in this area are weak. Such as the assumption of atheist as categorically correct when I understand it to be of the same quality as climate change science (the mainstream encourages it so that would be likely right?)





I never wanted to take this up with him because I did not feel like it was an important part of the entire platform. Like, he mostly offers extremely positive powerful information. I do not feel like Stef coming over to thinking astrology is legitimate would improve his platform necessarily.

But I responded to this provocation.

I do not have a platform for my own so there is no opportunity to invite Stef to a formal debate on the subject. Any such thing I would make sure I had all my ducks in a row first. Rechecking and specifically sourcing many points. This may take a few weeks.