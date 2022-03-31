Energy Issues Are No Longer the Main Factor in National Competitions

In the Live Broadcast on March 27th Miles Guo mentioned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine seems to have brought an energy crisis to Europe. But based on the current clean energy development of humankind, this is no longer a constraint. Miles said that clean energy will become mainstream in human society, and there will be no more Middle Eastern oil, or Russian oil, to threaten the world in the near future. Miles previously learned that future Technology can completely solve the energy issue. It was said that Musk’s Starlink technology could change human communication as well as warfare patterns in 2017, and it has been verified today in the Russia-Ukraine war. The US has countless people like Musk, the Earth’s scarce energy can be brought back from space completely, in addition to the development of refined energy, the substance extracted from oil can be used for a millennium without recharging. The application of solar and nuclear power will be popular in the future, as well as heating; all of which is clean energy. This war, which has the CCP supporting Russia, will stimulate a powerful new human civilization, and the era of “no King only God” has officially arrived.