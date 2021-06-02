© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨RE-BROADCAST🚨 Santilli Broadcasting Network (SBN) Streaming The Pete Santilli Show 24/7 On DLIVE!🚨🚨
======================== TAGS! ======================
[[TAGS] Pete Santilli,The Pete Santilli Show, Top Rated, Talk Radio, Talk Show, High Rated, Best Talk Show,
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
JUNE 01, 2021 - 6PM
EPISODE #2472
EP 2472 "PREPARE FOR NUCLEAR WAR" - CHINA STATE MEDIA; AFTER BIDEN CALLS FOR PANDEMIC PROBE
The editor of China’s state-run Global Times has reportedly warned that communist China needs to prepare for nuclear war with the United States after President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. Intelligence community to redouble their efforts in investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Australian journalist James Morrow wrote on Monday that propagandist Hu Xijin made the remarks on Chinese social media “just after” Biden gave the order to the U.S. Intelligence Community to investigate the pandemic’s origins. The order specifically referred to China multiple times. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17820
Special Guest: Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. In 2006, she became attracted to the plight of families with neuroimmune diseases including ME/CFS and autism. Dr. Mikovits has been primarily responsible for demonstrating the relationship between environmentally acquired immune dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and these diseases. Dr. Mikovits has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, many in the world’s top medical journals and she has been profiled in Discover magazine as well as the Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. http://plaguethebook.com/
Special Guest: Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and Trump. Roger Stone was indicted on fabricated charges in the now discredited Mueller witch hunt and subjected to a Soviet-style show trial in Washington DC in which his first, fourth and sixth amendment rights were violated. His sentence was commuted by President Donald J. Trump as an act of justice and mercy on July 10, 2020. https://stonecoldtruth.com/
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR: http://ClearWithPete.com
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world: ClearUnited http://ClearWithPete.com/join
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply: http://PrePareWithPete.com
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code PETE20 for 20% OFF
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
🚨Donate Via Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL: Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080