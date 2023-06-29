06.29.23 Smoke'em If You Got'em

Just a little postprandial postulating. I've been blocked lately but luckily other are finer-tuned. Azul Jay is getting the feeling it might be late July when the other shoe finally drops. We shall see but as the old saw goes every day is a gift, thats why it's called the Present.Skal!

E

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