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ΧΑΛΚΕΥΜΕΝΑ ΤΑ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ COVID 19 ΑΠΟ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ, ΑΜΕΡΙΚΗ ΙΤΑΛΙΑ
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18 views • May 15, 2020
ΧΑΛΚΕΥΜΕΝΑ ΤΑ ΣΤΟΙΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΟΪΔΟ-ΙΟΥ
ΟΜΟΛΟΓΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΜΟΝΟΣ ΤΟΥ Ο ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΤΡΟΣ
ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΕΙ ΛΟΙΜΟΞΙΟΛΟΓΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΥΑΓΓΕΛΙΣΜΟΥ.
ΟΣΟ ΠΕΡΝΑ Ο ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
ΟΙ ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ
ΑΠΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΑ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΑ
ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΚΕΝΤΡΑ ΤΟΥ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΟΥ
ΠΛΗΘΑΙΝΟΥΝ.
ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΛΕΥΚΟ ΟΙΚΟ
ΑΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΙΤΑΛΙΑ.
ΟΙ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ ΑΡΧΙΖΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΙΡΝΟΥΝ ΤΗ ΜΟΡΦΗ ΤΣΟΥΝΑΜΙ.
ΟΜΟΛΟΓΕΙ ΑΠΟ ΜΟΝΟΣ ΤΟΥ Ο ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΤΡΟΣ
ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΠΤΕΙ ΛΟΙΜΟΞΙΟΛΟΓΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΕΥΑΓΓΕΛΙΣΜΟΥ.
ΟΣΟ ΠΕΡΝΑ Ο ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
ΟΙ ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΙ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ
ΑΠΟ ΜΕΓΑΛΑ ΝΟΣΟΚΟΜΕΙΑ
ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΚΕΝΤΡΑ ΤΟΥ ΕΞΩΤΕΡΙΚΟΥ
ΠΛΗΘΑΙΝΟΥΝ.
ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΜΕΣΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΛΕΥΚΟ ΟΙΚΟ
ΑΛΛΑ ΚΑΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΙΤΑΛΙΑ.
ΟΙ ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΕΙΣ ΑΡΧΙΖΟΥΝ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΙΡΝΟΥΝ ΤΗ ΜΟΡΦΗ ΤΣΟΥΝΑΜΙ.
Keywords
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