[Oct 19, 2021] Strange World 325: Rob Skiba 1969-2021 {markksargent mirror}

Rob Skiba made the Flat Earth community better, period. He was a professional among amateurs. Half the time the rest of us didn’t know what we were doing. Rob knew what to say and what to do and he made it look easy. He was there at the beginning and we were extremely lucky to have him. He will leave a hole in the canvas that will never be filled and it shouldn’t be because there was no one quite like Rob. His passing will not be in vain. He will live on as a symbol of what is good and what can be good in humanity. Today I envy Rob even more because where he lives now has all the answers he was looking for.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technologybible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy