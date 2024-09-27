Priesthoods of the Bible (& the 8th Day Mystery)

The four different priesthoods presented to us in the Bible is a widely misunderstood topic. In fact, this might be the single most confusing concept for the majority of Christians and believers around the world. Who was Melchizedek? How long was the Levitical priesthood period that started with Moses? Why was there a "change of the law" as the writer of Hebrews said when the Great Commission arrived? All of these questions will be answered along with a proper understanding of the Eighth Day, or Shemini Atzeret, Holy Day of God's Calendar---the same day that Jesus (Yeshua) spoke of ushering in a new priesthood for all Christ followers and in the power of the Holy Spirit.





