Strong shots at the Kremensky Front: after the tank armadas of the "🅾️tvazhnyh" and the Western Military District, special equipment from the regions of Russia also arrived.
The front here is held by fighters from all regions, and the Astrakhan region is engaged in the restoration of the region, conducting active work in the sponsored region.
The main restoration work will begin after the front line is moved to a safe distance.
