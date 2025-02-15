Trump's 'golden age' will entice many Christians to accept the mark of the beast

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, February 8, 2025.





As leader of the second beast in Revelation 13:11-16, the beast that rises out of the earth that used to speak as a lamb but now speaks as a dragon, President Trump promises a ‘golden age’ of prosperity for the United States.





Trump speaks of prosperity and riches for Americans...in the same way, satan’s ministers in the evangelical churches are preaching the false prosperity gospel of being rich as part of Trump’s ‘golden age’.





Trump is rich, the evangelical preachers are rich...and they’re saying to Christans: so can you!





Mr. Ogles wants a third term for President Trump: https://ogles.house.gov/media/press-releases/rep-ogles-proposes-amending-22nd-amendment-allow-trump-serve-third-term





Weak Christians will be ensnared and fall trap by the false gospel of the golden age of prosperity and riches promised by Trump in the United States....and by their evangelical ministers, both of whom are preaching a false prosperity gospel.





That’s the trap that many so-called Christians will fall into: rather than being SPIRITUALLY rich IN Christ, they want to be rich physically and as a result, Christ sees them as blind, poor and naked spiritually.





What does the Vatican beast says about its mark?





“Sunday is our MARK of authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this TRANSFERENCE of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





“But you may read the Bible from Genesis to Revelation, and you will not find a single line authorizing the sanctification of Sunday. The Scriptures enforce the religious observance of Saturday, a day which we never sanctify.” - Cardinal Gibbons, The Faith of Our Fathers (1917 ed.), pp. 72, 73.





What happened in Matthew 4:8-9 when satan tempted Christ to accept the prosperity and riches of the kingdoms of this world, WILL HAPPEN AGAIN but this time, satan will tempt CHRISTIANS to accept the prosperity gospel offered by evangelical preachers or the gospel of the golden age of prosperity offered by Trump.





In essence, if you want to be part of and REMAIN in America’s ‘golden age’ of prosperity, you will eventually have to accept the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship.





This is all about worship: satan’s offer of prosperity and wealth in this world and the worship of him through his SUNday rest and WORSHIP or God’s holy 7th day Sabbath and being spiritually rich IN Christ and being with God for eternity in His kingdom.





