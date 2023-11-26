Shroud of Turin is authentic

Shroud of Turin research project official photographer Barrie Schwortz joins Glenn to explain that there were no pigments or paints added to that cloth, it was not man-made. The carbon dating was improperly done, performed on a repair of interwoven cotton. The British Museum received money to discredit the Shroud. He believes the most plausible explanation is simple: "This is the burial shroud of the historic Jesus of Nazareth."

