Shroud of Turin is authentic

Shroud of Turin research project official photographer Barrie Schwortz joins Glenn to explain that there were no pigments or paints added to that cloth, it was not man-made. The carbon dating was improperly done, performed on a repair of interwoven cotton. The British Museum received money to discredit the Shroud. He believes the most plausible explanation is simple: "This is the burial shroud of the historic Jesus of Nazareth."
https://rumble.com/v357riv-compelling-does-this-prove-the-shroud-of-turin-is-real.html
https://rumble.com/v34ndyw-new-evidence-does-this-prove-the-shroud-of-turin-is-real.html
https://rumble.com/v3jg1u1-shroud-of-turin-latest-revelations-on-its-carbon-dating-w-barrie-schwortz.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.