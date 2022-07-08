The Patriot & Lama Show - Episode 60 – What Is Going on with CERN

Everybody Is Concerned About CERN, And They Should Be!

The Deep State Is Trying to Unlock the Gates of HELL And Unleash the Demons From 4D Into 3D.

The Good News Is on Episode 60, The Patriot and The Lama Will Show You How to Protect You and Your Family This Psychic and Spiritual Invasion.

So, Make Sure to Share This Episode with Family & Friends as It Could Just Save Their Lives.

You Never Know Who You Can Help Changed for The Better by Sharing This Teaching; So, Go Ahead, Sow Good Seed, And Share It Now.

At The End of This Episode, We Will Answer Questions from The Live Audience.

Jimmie Schwinn (The Patriot) Is the Founder of My Patriots Network & Mastermind Webinars, and Master Lama Rasaji (The Lama) Is the Founder of Circle of Life.

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com

🙌 Join the FREE Circle of Life Community: https://Rasaji.com