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Was Pfizers Vaccine Trial "Compromised"? | Gravitas
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123 views • November 14, 2021
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British Medical Journal Report
Ventavia whistleblower exposes:
Falsified reports -
Unblinded patients -
Inadequately trained vaccinators -
Slow follow up on adverse events reported -
After repeatedly notifying Ventavia of these problems, the regional director, Brook Jackson, emailed a complaint to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ventavia fired her later the same day.
Link to BMJ Report:
https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
Related content:
Phone call: Parents of jab injured child with Pfizer investigator. Pfizer rep trying to absolve Pfizer of any blame.
https://sovren.media/video/phone-call-with-pfizer-trial-principal-investigator-286.html
Pfizer's History of Crimes and Misdemeanors
https://prn.fm/pfizers-history-crimes-misdemeanors/
HOW are they still allowed to operate?
By: Gravitas
Original url: https://youtu.be/_LzcGOjDl8Q
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
British Medical Journal Report
Ventavia whistleblower exposes:
Falsified reports -
Unblinded patients -
Inadequately trained vaccinators -
Slow follow up on adverse events reported -
After repeatedly notifying Ventavia of these problems, the regional director, Brook Jackson, emailed a complaint to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ventavia fired her later the same day.
Link to BMJ Report:
https://www.bmj.com/content/375/bmj.n2635
Related content:
Phone call: Parents of jab injured child with Pfizer investigator. Pfizer rep trying to absolve Pfizer of any blame.
https://sovren.media/video/phone-call-with-pfizer-trial-principal-investigator-286.html
Pfizer's History of Crimes and Misdemeanors
https://prn.fm/pfizers-history-crimes-misdemeanors/
HOW are they still allowed to operate?
By: Gravitas
Original url: https://youtu.be/_LzcGOjDl8Q
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