FULL SHOW: Armed With Knowledge We Will Defeat The Great Reset!

Kristi Leigh features authors and producers who are arming us with the knowledge to fight back against the Globalist Agenda. On today's show we have Dr. Peter Breggin who exposes the true agenda of the COVID hoax. Then Mikki Willis joins to talk about what patriots can expect as the globalist agenda unfolds. Finally Tony Lyons explains exactly why the latest book from Alex Jones is currently changing the world! Don't miss this exciting Friday edition of The War Room!
