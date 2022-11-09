allain rauen LIVE IN ANTWERP

Allain Rauen is an DJ and producer who started his professional career in 1989, whose intuition, talent, and determination to innovate, put him in the fertile electronic music scene. His passion for technology, djing techniques and production, made him an expert in the ecosystems traktor, maschine, komplete, ableton and logic, making use of computers, controllers and mixers.His musical style is house and techno with mixes from high quality, grooves, harmony and exuberant atmospheres, exhibiting depth of auditory knowledge, and remarkable musical versatility. Currently he produces podcasts that brings the newest releases of electronic music worldwide, and integrates the casting of Analogik Records. Follow, Listen and share! Thank you for support! Enjoy!

