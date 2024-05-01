BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB002 HAG MATZAH 1 2024 THE DAY ALL ETERNITY CHANGED

HB002 2024 Hag Matzah 1- The day all eternity changed

Sh’mot (Ex) 1:8-16 to live under these circumstances

SYNOPSIS: Mat 26:17 Now on the first day of Unleavened Bread the disciples came to YESHUA and asked, "Where do You want us to prepare for You to eat the Passover?" Is it Hag Matzah 1 or Pesach, it cannot be both? This is confusion and that would not come from YEHOVAH but from satan. Why would satan try so hard to obscure even calling it Hag Matzah? On the first day of Hag Matzah the world changed not once but twice. We will see a minimum of 18 incredible things that happened to Messiah of this day in History.

LESSON 1: THE FIRST HAG MATZAH. Get a biblically historic prospective of this incredible time period. Why is this day the first of the rigilim? Why is this 1st day of Hag Matzah so incredibly profound? What is its incredible purpose? Why does YEHOVAH say if you don’t do this certain something and be cut off?

LESSON 2: BRIT HADASHA 18 (CHI - LIFE) HAG MATZAH 1 THE COMPLETION OF ELOHIM’S PLAN OF SALVATION. 18 events that happened on the first day of Hag Matzah found in the Brit HaDasha (NT).

Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available





