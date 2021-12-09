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Australia: "The government has betrayed you and sold you to China” – Riccardo Bosi, leader A1 party
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190 views • December 09, 2021
Riccardo Bosi is the leader of the Australia One party, a party formed to fight against globalism and with a goal of removing an “unconstitutional government”. The party has come to prominence in the backdrop of the pandemic and in this wide ranging chat [see below time stamps], Mr. Bosi discusses COVID, vaccine mandates, government responses, the threat of China and Australia’s housing crisis with Kalkine TV host James Preston (Insta: @jppretzel, Twitter: @jppresto).
Questions:
#A1partyleader #riccardobosi #threatofchina #australiahousingcrisis #kalkinemedia
00:00 Unconstitutional government
00:12 Monologue Introduction
00:52 What is A1’s position to COVID the virus and the governments reaction
02:19 Why is the media reporting very different numbers attending freedom rallies
03:39 Mike Carlton’s claims of sedition
06:23 Illegitimate Governments
08:10 Investigating the origins of COVID-19
10:45 Why does Riccardo believe governments are “killing their people”
15:58 China as a threat to Australia and the rest of the world
19:20 Should Australia boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics
20:33 Preventing foreign ownership of Australian property
22:42 What is the solution to the housing crisis, what policies would A1 employ?
27:35 Is A1 officially a registered party?
32:28 Riccardo’s final thoughts
33:06 Outro
Kalkine TV is a one-stop solution to all the market-related nuances. The streaming platform offers in-depth and latest information on share market, commodities, crypto charter and economic developments. Kalkine TV leverages the expertise of in-house sector specialists, fundamental analysts and technical experts to touch base on hot trends driving the market charter and volatility.
So, do tune in to Kalkine TV daily to catch live talk shows, market beats, and sector analysis.
To get more updates about Australia, NZ, UK, Canada and US stock market news, investors education & insights, subscribe our channel at https://bit.ly/3cHKioy
Check out our media Website 👉 https://kalkinemedia.com/au
Follow us and stay updated on the Go with the Market Charter 👇👇
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kalkineau/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/kalkineau
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/4829818
Questions:
#A1partyleader #riccardobosi #threatofchina #australiahousingcrisis #kalkinemedia
00:00 Unconstitutional government
00:12 Monologue Introduction
00:52 What is A1’s position to COVID the virus and the governments reaction
02:19 Why is the media reporting very different numbers attending freedom rallies
03:39 Mike Carlton’s claims of sedition
06:23 Illegitimate Governments
08:10 Investigating the origins of COVID-19
10:45 Why does Riccardo believe governments are “killing their people”
15:58 China as a threat to Australia and the rest of the world
19:20 Should Australia boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics
20:33 Preventing foreign ownership of Australian property
22:42 What is the solution to the housing crisis, what policies would A1 employ?
27:35 Is A1 officially a registered party?
32:28 Riccardo’s final thoughts
33:06 Outro
Kalkine TV is a one-stop solution to all the market-related nuances. The streaming platform offers in-depth and latest information on share market, commodities, crypto charter and economic developments. Kalkine TV leverages the expertise of in-house sector specialists, fundamental analysts and technical experts to touch base on hot trends driving the market charter and volatility.
So, do tune in to Kalkine TV daily to catch live talk shows, market beats, and sector analysis.
To get more updates about Australia, NZ, UK, Canada and US stock market news, investors education & insights, subscribe our channel at https://bit.ly/3cHKioy
Check out our media Website 👉 https://kalkinemedia.com/au
Follow us and stay updated on the Go with the Market Charter 👇👇
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/kalkineau/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/kalkineau
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/4829818
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