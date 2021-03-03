WAIT...WHAT?! EVERYBODY MISSED WHAT TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT ACTUALLY JUST SAID!

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Nobody can legitimately give you your freedom and NOBODY can take it away. Rights aren't granted by governments. They're supposed to be respected. Another thing I failed to mention in this video is that Abbott is DELAYING FREEDOM till past March 10th. In other words, "you can't be free or act free until I say!" If that's not BS, I don't know what is.
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Remember to follow ALL regulations from EVERY expert and to obey ALL local, state and federal authoritahs. The..