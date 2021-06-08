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International Weather Wars - 8 June 2021 - Jamaica - Ethiopia - Romania & more..
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83 views • June 08, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : Jamaica / Ethiopia / Romania & Indonesia / Australia - Yahoo News / Dr Moller article
Political Perspectives on Geoengineering: Navigating Problem Definition and Institutional Fit
https://direct.mit.edu/glep/article/20/2/57/95044/Political-Perspectives-on-Geoengineering
Jamaica - Solar Radiation Management (SRM)
https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20210527/earth-today-caribbean-researchers-examine-option-limit-global-warming
https://jis.gov.jm/workshop-scientific-mechanism-reduce-radiation/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaWueO-kl6U&;list=PLbDtF3LpR5KfkzbxNGUwbn-9ta0L6yNwJ&index=113
Solar Radiation Management Governance Initiative
https://www.srmgi.org/about/stakeholder-partners/
https://www-legacy.dge.carnegiescience.edu/labs/caldeiralab/FICER.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20120113163958/http://people.ucalgary.ca:80/~keith/FICER.html
Ethiopia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.journalducameroun.com/en/ethiopia-to-use-cloud-seeding-technology-as-second-option-to-fill-controversial-dam-official/
Romania & Indonesia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://voi.id/en/news/56336/discussing-weather-modification-technology-with-romania-central-kalimantan-governor-we-have-rainy-and-dry-seasons-this-can-be-arranged
https://community.wmo.int/wx-mod-register
organization: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Hail suppression
Direction
address name: Bd. Carol I, no. 24, sector 3, Bucharest, tf/fax +40 21 3072325
tf. +40 21 3072410, Romania
reporting organization: National Meteorological Administration
address name: Sos. Bucuresti - Ploiesti, no. 97, 013686, sector 1, Bucharest,
Romania
------
Australia - Yahoo Propaganda - HAARP Disinfo - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://au.news.yahoo.com/wild-conspiracy-haarp-secret-lab-controlling-weather-060737302.html
HAARP - 1999 - European Parliament
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+REPORT+A4-1999-0005+0+DOC+XML+V0//EN
Snowy Hydro Australia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.snowyhydro.com.au/generation/cloud-seeding/
Featuring : Jamaica / Ethiopia / Romania & Indonesia / Australia - Yahoo News / Dr Moller article
Political Perspectives on Geoengineering: Navigating Problem Definition and Institutional Fit
https://direct.mit.edu/glep/article/20/2/57/95044/Political-Perspectives-on-Geoengineering
Jamaica - Solar Radiation Management (SRM)
https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20210527/earth-today-caribbean-researchers-examine-option-limit-global-warming
https://jis.gov.jm/workshop-scientific-mechanism-reduce-radiation/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaWueO-kl6U&;list=PLbDtF3LpR5KfkzbxNGUwbn-9ta0L6yNwJ&index=113
Solar Radiation Management Governance Initiative
https://www.srmgi.org/about/stakeholder-partners/
https://www-legacy.dge.carnegiescience.edu/labs/caldeiralab/FICER.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20120113163958/http://people.ucalgary.ca:80/~keith/FICER.html
Ethiopia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.journalducameroun.com/en/ethiopia-to-use-cloud-seeding-technology-as-second-option-to-fill-controversial-dam-official/
Romania & Indonesia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://voi.id/en/news/56336/discussing-weather-modification-technology-with-romania-central-kalimantan-governor-we-have-rainy-and-dry-seasons-this-can-be-arranged
https://community.wmo.int/wx-mod-register
organization: Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development - Hail suppression
Direction
address name: Bd. Carol I, no. 24, sector 3, Bucharest, tf/fax +40 21 3072325
tf. +40 21 3072410, Romania
reporting organization: National Meteorological Administration
address name: Sos. Bucuresti - Ploiesti, no. 97, 013686, sector 1, Bucharest,
Romania
------
Australia - Yahoo Propaganda - HAARP Disinfo - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://au.news.yahoo.com/wild-conspiracy-haarp-secret-lab-controlling-weather-060737302.html
HAARP - 1999 - European Parliament
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/sides/getDoc.do?pubRef=-//EP//TEXT+REPORT+A4-1999-0005+0+DOC+XML+V0//EN
Snowy Hydro Australia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.snowyhydro.com.au/generation/cloud-seeding/
Keywords
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