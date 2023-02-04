Create New Account
FOX NEWS Tucker Carlson - How Powerful Is Big Harma? Mutating the Man-Made So-Called Virus for Money!
Tucker Carlson exposes the corruption and criminal activity of Big Harma.

Please save yourself and your loved ones from this evil and share this intelligence with everyone you love and care about. It is a matter of life for all of Humanity!

Please share the following article, "American Scientists Confirm Toxic Graphene Oxide, and More, in Covid VAXXXines" with everyone you love and care about. It is a matter of life! Just click on the following link below: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/american-scientists-confirm-toxic-graphene-oxide-and-more-in-covid-vaxxxines

Check out the following article to learn more - https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/pfizer-executive-mutate-covid-via-directed-evolution-for-company-to-profit-off-of-vaxxxines

Finally for more information on Project Veritas and their press release on Pfizer click on the following link: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/pfizer-executive-mutate-covid-via-directed-evolution-for-company-to-profit-off-of-vaxxxines

project veritasviruspfizergain of functiongraphenevaxxxines

