Hollyweird

In 1999 an anonymous source secretly filmed Angelina Jolie talking to 2 close friends. In the video, Angelina (23 at the time) describes the ritual she performed earlier that year to join the Order of the Illuminati. Jump to 18:52 in this video to see that footage.KJV Original 1611Isaiah 48:22 - There is no peace, saith the LORD, unto the wicked.Ephesians 6:12 - For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.Proverbs 8:13 The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: pride, and arrogancy, and the evil way, and the froward mouth, do I hate.Revelation 13:16-1716 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.Donate Bitcoin: 3FjGJXxsiZrp8LdyyWu5dKLWE6MuUpJBWDDonate Ethereum: 0x470eAE6D246eA0F7765306374898D5198fDFf515Donate Bitcoin Cash: qzzf6ye4sl6tq86dx54k8f78a3rsu80rpgt3l6mdxhDonate Litecoin: MWMTeQbvMqfLPbCUjDLyzC9wFLxso3XHUdComment your thoughts below 💭⬇️➡️ LIKE➡️ COMMENT➡️ REPOST➡️ TAG A FRIEND➡️ SHARE ON YOUR IG STORIES➡️ TURN MY NOTIFICATIONS ON➡️ FOLLOWSubscribe to my channel ⬇️