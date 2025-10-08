Genevieve Peters Scott – U.S. Senate Candidate

Genevieve Peters Scott has publicly announced that she is running for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan being vacated by Senator Gary Peters. She joined Eileen in the studio to share why she believes she’s been called to take on this monumental task and what her vision is for the people of Michigan.





To support her campaign or to learn more about Genevieve, go to GPSforSenate.com





Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.