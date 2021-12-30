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"ENVIRONMENT IS STRONGER THAN WILL" Clearing The Negative Energy Sucking Your Life Force Before 2022!
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82 views • December 30, 2021
Do you realize that EVERYTHING you think or own, either depletes your life force or feeds you in a positive way?
The Yogi, Yogananda, said 70 years ago, "ENVIRONMENT IS STRONGER THAN WILL" What that means is the energies around you, condition you... good or bad.
When we hold on to anything that does not support our highest good, we ARE the creator of our own problems and heaviness. The lighter we are, the more goodness that we attract.
Life Mentor, Designer of high-vibrational Homes, Gardens, Author, and Apothecary
https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
T.A.O. Book to align to the powerful energies of ascension -opening the portals of your inner wisdom and Light
https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/book
The Yogi, Yogananda, said 70 years ago, "ENVIRONMENT IS STRONGER THAN WILL" What that means is the energies around you, condition you... good or bad.
When we hold on to anything that does not support our highest good, we ARE the creator of our own problems and heaviness. The lighter we are, the more goodness that we attract.
Life Mentor, Designer of high-vibrational Homes, Gardens, Author, and Apothecary
https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/
T.A.O. Book to align to the powerful energies of ascension -opening the portals of your inner wisdom and Light
https://www.angelicachristidesign.com/book
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