© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FCC Commissioner reacts to Dems' 'cancel Newsmax' mission
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • February 23, 2021
WASHINGTON: As a couple of Democratic lawmakers have called on major cable providers to explain their continued carrying of Newsmax among other networks, accusing Newsmax of spreading "lies," FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr sounds off. - with Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.