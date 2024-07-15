What Are Germs?

THE HIDDEN SCIENCE: THE GREATER CAUSE OF DISEASE ARE NOT FROM GERMS BUT TERRAIN!





Dr. Robert Young and Dr. Andy Kaufman discuss their discoveries of Antoine Bechamp's groundbreaking Terrain Theory after he examined cells at the molecular level and found that disease and ill-health stems from unhealthy and acidic internal environments, uncovering specks of granular life beyond cellular, nuclear, and DNA structures he termed microzymas--later or seemingly coincidentally named protits, somatids, bions by other scientists, historically, similar in fact, says Dr. Andy Kaufman to stem cells--which scientists like Gunther Enderlein and Marie Bleker found have the capacity to form life into healthy cells or bacteria and yeast of different kinds in acidic environments, which form primarily to try to clean up the acids and toxins, and can be returned to the shape of healthy cells after toxic-waste-clean-up in the right alkaline environment, in an extraordinary and fascinating process heretofore hidden from larger awareness by the Germologists of Modern Pharmaceutically-Shaped Science: Pleomorphism.





This suggests that germs are endogenous and rise from inside us -- and are not lone microorganisms existing outside, waiting to opportunistically invade and exploit our well-being in waves of infection, contagion, pandemic or endemic, as Virologists and Germologists would have it.





Instead, all health and disease is determined by our own actions, thoughts, and attitudes--our lack of nutrition, exercise, rest and restoration, relaxation and so on, and the toxic stresses on us--chemical, radiation/EMF, environmental, physical, each producing specific bio-effects, which gives rise, Dr. Young says, to unhealthy acidic environments inside us, plunging the pH of our interstitial fluids (fluid between cells), vascular fluids (fluid inside blood vessels), and cellular fluids (fluid inside cells) to dangerous and toxified levels much lower than the optimal baseline levels that they and we need to be in good health and thrive.





A truly revolutionary concept with the capacity to overturn all conventional and militarized concepts of our bodies as battlefields and germs as hostile warriors, pleomorphism offers a magical lens to view the fluid transformation and totality of all life. In Antoine Bechamp's words, "Nothing created is lost. Nothing becomes a prey to death, everything becomes a prey to life."





In addition, Dr. Kaufman addresses in close focus the faulty concept of Virus-Isolation on which germologists predicate Virus-Replication, proof for either of which really does not exist, given that what they begin with and call "isolation" is in actuality NOT isolation--unable to produce a finite specific form from the debris of patient sputum or patient specimen which they admittedly mix with Vero cells--diseased African monkey kidney cells, as well as fetal cells, bovine calf serum, formaldehyde, antibiotics and other chemicals and toxins, they arbitrarily fixate on shreds of debris containing immiscible genetic matter--bits of RNA encased in bits of cellular membrane--extruded from cells, and call these "viruses" which they then genetically sequence using amplification processes like the faulty PCR. In no way shape or form, scientifically, logically, reasonably or otherwise can they say they have extracted a specific virus from patient sputum after subjecting it to this mix-up-and-stir miasma-creation process, as Dr. Kaufman explains, and which leads only, Dr. Young says, to a "Frankensteinian concoction filled with random anatomical elements."





A wide-ranging and detailed presentation from both doctors, this panel on Terrain offers a turning-point in the public understanding of health and disease, which has both been hijacked so far by the virologists and vaccine-makers propping up a diseased profit-driven paradigm run by Big Harma, and which has, through the aegis of politically-minded and totalitarianism-intending over-reachers and abusers of power at the WHO, WEF, and world governments kowtowing to them, ground to a halt currently clutching its unacceptable and absurd valise of Forever Pandemic.





