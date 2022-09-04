Wormwood-PX system global CHAOS / insider mike from around the 🌎 / Pakistan dam burst-tons dead / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 3, 2022 Today is now 9/3/22.. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video the Audio is from planet x system insider ( mike from around the world) who goes on pastor Paul Begley youtube channel every Thursday night 8-9 pm eastern usa time. Though the Audio clip in this video is from council of time on soundcloud which is mikes podcasting clips as I'll leave a link below for anyone who wants to go to listen to mikes different clips. If go to council of time website make sure you scroll down to the archives part. Click archives and all of mikes new and old audio is there along with a woman's podcasting clips. Audio is from 9/1/22 of Mike speaking on the planet x system how it's affecting earth with pastor Paul Begley... Mike also speaks on other issues occurring due to the planet x system and some man made things thrown into the mix such as things dealing with war and other things to occur and also "possibly occur" and in soon time... Plus more....you'll see pictures caught by me of more large planet x system bodies passing the sun... You'll also see pictures and videos credited to others of different planet x system bodies and objects... In india skies again turned blood red from red iron oxide dust coming down from earths twin sun called planet x/nemesis the destroyer and brown dwarf star/also known as wormwood of Revelation 8 and the fiery red dragon of Revelation 12... You'll see leader of the United States Joe B call half of America terrorists in simple words as he came out yesterday as it was supposed to be national news and he's so popular that only (CNN and msnbc the most fraudulent news stations with psychotic news casters showed the president's speech )... No other news station played his live speech which has NEVER occured before.... It should tell you how "popular Joey B is" hint hint... Not popular at all lol... Joe broadcasted himself yesterday only to call all trump fans and all conservatives quote "extremists" simply calling half the nation terrorists. Note i support no politics or politicians because I which I'm part of the few realizing they are all apart of a big club that we aren't in as George Carlin stated. Their all corrupted playing the world as fools to get their new world order moving. I feel they told Joe to say all he did to anger many purposely ... As others on the inside are staying the elite are trying to push a civil war. Why many ask ? To distract what's coming from space... So Christians be alert and stay out of worldly bullcrap politics... Soon they will bring BACK INTO POWER the antichrist and I'm not talking about Donald Trumpy bear.... Use your brains ... I and thousands globally habe warned with facts and from mine and others dreams/visions from God who is returning... Use your thinking caps... Plus more in this video. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





Credited videos BELOW-

Our skies today/ red large potato triangle shaped rocky planet x system object seen again over Michigan as I saw this same body over Ohio usa with the NAKED EYE as I showed in 2019-2020- https://youtu.be/sHu-Td90pRY

TAWHID/Red sky over india- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/S3zYuzx2gkA

Tammy karpan/ 2 planet x system comet asteroid objects near loraine ohio close to Cleveland not to far from me- https://youtu.be/MXVhw-x0EAk

Ary_55/looks to be planet x in picture with tons of debri also a twin tailed planet x system comet meteor object again seen in Missouri USA- https://youtu.be/ZmDxRiFU4mQ

audio with mike from around the world/ https://soundcloud.com/ouncil1archive/09-01-2022-pastor-paul-interview-with-michael-over-reach-turmoil-storms-threats-celestial





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