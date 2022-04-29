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A Woman from Severodonetsk spoke about the Attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Civilians. Bandera people did not behave like Human Beings. 042922
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61 views • April 29, 2022
Residents of Ukraine about the crimes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
A woman from Severodonetsk spoke about the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on civilians. She stressed that the Bandera people did not behave like human beings: they prepared fortifications near the houses of citizens, turned off communications, and also used people as human shields.
A woman from Severodonetsk spoke about the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on civilians. She stressed that the Bandera people did not behave like human beings: they prepared fortifications near the houses of citizens, turned off communications, and also used people as human shields.
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