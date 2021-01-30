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Le Goulag - Radio-Quebec
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80 views • January 30, 2021
29 janvier 2021 : https://rumble.com/vdejnd-le-goulag.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Alors que des études récentes montrent l'inefficacité des mesures de distanciation sociale et de confinement, le gouvernement du Canada empêche maintenant les canadiens de voyager.
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Alors que des études récentes montrent l'inefficacité des mesures de distanciation sociale et de confinement, le gouvernement du Canada empêche maintenant les canadiens de voyager.
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