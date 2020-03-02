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EXCLUSIVE O'Keefe Gives Big Tech Notice
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31 views • March 02, 2020
March 1, 2020
Millennial Millie
In this exclusive interview, James O'Keefe from Project Veritas let us know that 2020 is going to be Project Veritas' biggest year. With infiltrators still inside establishment media and big tech companies, O'Keefe hints at major things to come.
Millennial Millie
In this exclusive interview, James O'Keefe from Project Veritas let us know that 2020 is going to be Project Veritas' biggest year. With infiltrators still inside establishment media and big tech companies, O'Keefe hints at major things to come.
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