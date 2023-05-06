Joel Salatin on Regenerative Farming and How We Can Feed the World

In this week's episode of The Truth expedition, Mark has an in depth conversation with farmer, Joel Salatin.
Joel Salatin is "the world's most famous farmer" and the author of 15 books. He's been feature in over a dozen documentaries. Joel is a regenerative farmer and professes that we need to move toward this type of farming for a number of reasons. Joel and Mark talk about freedom, food insecurity, and how we can fix many of our ills if we'd just be better stewards of the land.
Joel's Website https://polyfacefarms.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.