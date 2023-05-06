Joel Salatin on Regenerative Farming and How We Can Feed the World

In this week's episode of The Truth expedition, Mark has an in depth conversation with farmer, Joel Salatin.

Joel Salatin is "the world's most famous farmer" and the author of 15 books. He's been feature in over a dozen documentaries. Joel is a regenerative farmer and professes that we need to move toward this type of farming for a number of reasons. Joel and Mark talk about freedom, food insecurity, and how we can fix many of our ills if we'd just be better stewards of the land.

Joel's Website https://polyfacefarms.com/






