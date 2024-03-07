Create New Account
Trustpilot reviews disaster for Capfun; how I and many others got financially scammed by a big foreign company who destroys the recreation sector
Karine Savard
Published 21 hours ago

Capfun buys up well runned family campings to turn them into expensive rentals with terrible customer service. Profit über alles. I share hereby my experience and that of others and see we all were victims of this company's greed at the expense of our wellbeing. I am not exaggerating, listen and you will laugh as it is almost a joke. 

Keywords
vacationcampingfraudebookingcapfunfinancial gain at the expense of good peopletrustpilotfeedback check

