US Sports Partner Spotlight Real Life Self Defense

Your biggest weapons against fear are knowledge and preparation. And that’s why it pays to have the world’s foremost expert in preparing you for anything on your side.

https://bit.ly/4fcDdM3

Meet Mike Gillette, world renowned tactical trainer and fear management expert who has trained more elite agents and individuals in the art of handling “complex” situations than anyone else. Learn more -

https://bit.ly/4fcDdM3





US Sports Radio affiliate partner

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday