Syrian Interior Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba responds to Syrians storming the UAE embassy in protest: (yesterday)

Rather than defend his own people, he calls the protesters "ignorant individuals" linked to Palestine the defunct Assad regime, and rushes to reassure Abu Dhabi that the relationship is safe.

"What unites us with our Arab brothers, led by the UAE, is far greater — far, far greater — than what divides us."

The HTS government is throwing Syrian protesters under the bus to stay aligned with the UAE, which is itself deeply tied to Washington, Tel Aviv, and London.

The Syrian people protested and their government apologized to the oppressors.

Adding:

The Ukrainian Narcoführer is in Syria.

This means that the Cocaine Terrorist Zelensky will meet Desert Terrorist Zelensky, (Al-Jolani).

Amazing.